- Advertisement -

The Bonnyville RCMP are looking to the public to help identify a suspect believed to be involved in a break and enter.

Police say the incident took place around noon on June 21st in the area of 54 Avenue in Bonnyville. When officials arrived on the scene the suspects fled in a black Kia car.

Anyone who could identify the suspects or has any information about this incident is asked to call the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200.