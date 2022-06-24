The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe vs Wade making way for states to ban abortions

The move overturns constitutional protections that had been in place for nearly fifty years.

It’s expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of the states in the U.S.

The initial decision to review the case was fueled by Republicans with more members of that party than the Democrats sitting as judges.

Opinion polls show a majority of Americans are against overturning the ruling.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last month that his government would ensure that women’s rights are always protected in this country.