The Alberta Junior Hockey League announced all the dates for the hockey season including the exhibition schedule, AJHL Showcase, and key matchups throughout the 60-game regular season.

The Pontiacs will begin the exhibition campaign against the Battlefords North Stars of the SJHL on August 31 with the regular season starting at September 16 as the Pontiacs travel to Grande Prairie for the weekend.

The first home game will drop the puck on September 23 against the Sherwood Park Crusaders.

Other key home dates include:

Saturday, September 24 first home game vs Spruce Grove Saints

Sunday, December 4 first home game vs the Lloydminster Bobcats

Saturday, January 7 vs the Brooks Bandits

The regular season concludes Friday, March 3 with a home game vs the Grande Prairie Storm.

For more details about the Pontiacs, schedule click the link here.