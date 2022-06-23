- Advertisement -

A $5,000 donation has been given to the Light of Christ Catholic School to help feed the student’s school’s lunch program.

The funds were provided by Mary’s Table, a subcommittee of Caritas created to support Lakeland students.

“The work of Mary’s Table is to feed the hungry, specifically the hungry children within our schools,” explained Lakeland Catholic Schools Superintendent Pamela Guilbault.

The program is funded through the Diocese of St. Paul and the office of Bishop Paul Terrio.

Terrio said, “Kids were coming to school with an empty stomach and our response was to create Mary’s Table.”

St. Paul Education was the first school to benefit from the program. After the program saw much success and was expanded to include Light of Christ Catholic School for the 2022-23 school year.

Guilbault says they are thrilled to expand to Light of Christ in Lac La Biche.

“We all know students learn best when they are fed, and thanks to this donation, we can ensure our students are focusing on learning instead of their hunger.”