Lakeland Catholic School Division will see Carol Rainey step into the Coordinator of Student Learning Services for the 2022 – 2023 year.

Rainey joined the school division in 1995 and became a Classroom Support Teacher at Assumption Jr/Sr High School three years later. She says the opportunity to support staff and students across Lakeland Catholic in a new capacity is very exciting.

“There has been exceptional work in the area of inclusive education in our schools, and I am eager to continue to build upon the remarkable supports already in place for our students.”

In a news release, Lakeland Catholic School Division says Carol said it provides a faith-filled learning environment that fosters “considerate, kind, and thoughtful human beings who care about their communities.”

Rainey says inclusive education has always been important to her. She loves to see how students learn, how various conditions can impact how someone learns, and how supports can assist them in understanding what they are learning.

“Inclusive education is about ensuring all students have access to the supports they need in order to succeed,” she said. “I have always been interested in understanding how students learn in various ways and finding methods to ensure they have access to the supports they require.”

Rainey completed her Bachelor of Arts and Education at Lethbridge University.