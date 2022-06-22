- Advertisement -

Cold Lake Healthcare Centre Emergency Department will be without on-site physician coverage due to an inability to secure physician coverage.

The ED will be closed temporarily from 11 p.m. June 22 to 7 a.m. June 23, and from 11 p.m. June 23 to 7 a.m. June 24.

AHS is working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time. If coverage is found, these disruptions may be cancelled.

The nursing staff will remain on-site to give triages and assessments, and referrals for patients to alternate EDs in surrounding communities as needed.

EMS will be re-routed to surrounding healthcare centres to give the people of Cold Lake the emergency services they need.

Alberta Health Services are thankful for the support of surrounding healthcare centres and medical staff and would like to thank the community for its patience and understanding during this time.

Residents who have non-emergency health-related questions can call 811.