Smoky Lake RCMP detained two vehicles and their drivers after receiving a report of a disturbance involving firearms on Highway 28 near Spedden on June 18.

The investigation into the disturbance determined Jermaine Steinhauer tried to steal gas when he was confronted by the homeowner Earl Roger Flinn.

The confrontation saw Flinn discharge a firearm but luckily neither of the men was injured.

As a result of an investigation into the incident RCMP have charged Jermaine Eugene Steinhauer (26) of Saddle lake with:

Theft under $5000

Possession of stolen property over $5000

Possession of stolen property under $5000

Flight from police

Driving while prohibited

Steinhauer has been released from custody on conditions with his next court appearance set for July 14, 2022 at Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court.

RCMP have charged Earl Roger Flinn (55) of Vilna with:

Possession of an unauthorized firearm

Discharging a firearm with intent

Possession of a dangerous weapon

Careless use of a firearm

Flinn has been released from custody on conditions with his next court appearance set for July 14, 2022 at Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court.