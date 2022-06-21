- Advertisement -

The Lakeland is celebrating its culture and diversity during National Indigenous People’s day with a barbecue at the Primco property on Highway 28.

More than 400 people have shown up to the annual event.

James Blackman from Primco Dene says it is a positive day for people to get together and talk, get along, and raise awareness.

“It’s good for the community to just get together especially after not being able to associate with each other for a couple of years now because of Covid. It’s a positive day and we are trying to share that with our brothers and with our friends and all of the communities.”

- Advertisement -

Blackman says the event was started a few years ago with the goal to have a big barbeque and get people outside and bring awareness to National Indigenous Peoples’ Day. He says today is not a day to protest but a day to celebrate being indigenous.

“It’s been such a long time, a couple of years since everyone was able to get together in a more friendly manner than using teams or zoom and all these things. It is very important everyone can actually just interact and bring attention to the different issues that are out there but in a positive.”

Blackman says the event is open to everyone and encourages everyone to come and grab a bite.