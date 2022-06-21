- Advertisement -

A search warrant on a property in Beaver Lake Cree Nation was conducted by Lac La Biche RCMP resulting in stolen items being recovered.

On June 16, around 10:00 a.m., Lac La Biche received information from Bonnyville RCMP about property stolen during a break and enter at a work site earlier the same morning.

Bonnyville RCMP conducted an investigation and learned the stolen items were able GPS tracked to a property in Beaver Lake Cree Nation.

The search warrant was conducted the same day at 6:30 p.m. and found 3 utility trailers and the items taken from the Bonnyville work site. Also recovered in the search as 7 vehicles and 1 trailer with altered vehicle identification numbers.

A male suspect has been arrested but the investigation is still ongoing and charges are pending.