- Advertisement -

Sometime between June 12 & 14 a home and garage on Range Road 455 near Twp Rd 621 were broken into.

The homeowner returned to their residence to find their doors wide open and the house and garage had multiple items stolen.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing with forensic analysis for DNA underway.

Anyone with information on this offense is urged to call the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-826-3358 or Crimestoppers.

- Advertisement -