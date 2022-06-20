- Advertisement -

Town of Vegreville Councillor Taneen Rudyk has been named President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Rudyk is currently in the middle of her fourth term as a Town of Vegreville Councillor she has been involved with the FCM’s Board of Directors since 2017 as an Alberta representative. She has held several positions including co-chair of the Social Economic Development Committee, co-chair of the Conference Planning Committee as well as chair and vice-chair of the Increasing Women’s Participation in Municipal Government committee and FCM Vice-President.

Rudyk was acclaimed as the federation’s new president at FCM’s 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show held in Regina, Saskatchewan from June 2 to 5.

She says she is incredibly humbled by the faith her fellow municipal leaders have put in her.

- Advertisement -

“I’m excited for the challenge and opportunity ahead as we continue to work to strengthen communities across the country and prove that, while Canada is a massive country filled different opinions, different circumstances and different points of view, there is more that unites us than divides us.”

Rudyk says she would like to express her sincere gratitude to Mayor Tim MacPhee, her family, and the citizens of Vegreville who have supported her.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities ensures municipalities are heard and get the help they need from federal policies and programs.