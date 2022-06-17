- Advertisement -

The Bonnyville Pontiacs have announced local talent Austin Saint will be moving to Kingston, Ontario to play for the Paladins.

Saint has committed to the Royal Military College of Canada to play U-Sport in the upcoming season

Last year Saint lead the team in goals with 23 markers in 55 games and 17 assists.

Associate General Manager Neil Langridge says the organization is very excited for Austin to be continuing his playing career and education at such a prestigious school in RMC

“Austin was the definition of a Pontiac throughout his three years here and I have no doubt that his work ethic and dedication will help continue his success at the next level.”

Saint thanks the Pontiacs for everything they have done for him.

“To Rick Swan, Neil Langridge, TJ Millar, Derek Hemsley, Kim Sydora and Danielle Larsen and the entire staff – I can’t thank you enough for the hours you’ve put in to help me reach my goals.”

“I’m excited to get started and take advantage of every opportunity I am given at RMC. Coach Lim has been very helpful and understanding with the whole process. I’m beyond excited to get to know him and the rest of the organization over in Kingston.”

Saint is now the 107th Pontiac player to receive a post-secondary hockey opportunity since the 2013-14 season.

The Bonnyville Pontiacs would like to congratulate Austin and wish him the best at RMC.