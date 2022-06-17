- Advertisement -

Stephane Jean Claude Mc Govern has been reported missing and Bonnyville RCMP is asking for the public`s help in locating him.

The 51-year-old was last seen on June 2 in Bonnyville. The family is concerned about Stephane’s well-being.

Stephane is described as:

5’8” Tall

165 pounds

Light complexion

Brown Hair

Green eyes

Moustache

Slim build

RCMP says there is concern for Stephane’s well-being.

Anyone with information as to Stephane’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200 or your local police.

