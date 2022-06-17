Listen Live

Bonnyville RCMP needs help with locating 51-year-old

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(Photo supplied by Cpl. Troy Savinkoff for Alberta RCMP)
Stephane Jean Claude Mc Govern has been reported missing and Bonnyville RCMP is asking for the public`s help in locating him.

The 51-year-old was last seen on June 2 in Bonnyville. The family is concerned about Stephane’s well-being.

Stephane is described as:

  • 5’8” Tall
  • 165 pounds
  • Light complexion
  • Brown Hair
  • Green eyes
  • Moustache
  • Slim build
(Photo supplied by Cpl. Troy Savinkoff for Alberta RCMP)

RCMP says there is concern for Stephane’s well-being.

Anyone with information as to Stephane’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bonnyville RCMP at  780-343-7200 or your local police.

