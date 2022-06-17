- Advertisement -
Stephane Jean Claude Mc Govern has been reported missing and Bonnyville RCMP is asking for the public`s help in locating him.
The 51-year-old was last seen on June 2 in Bonnyville. The family is concerned about Stephane’s well-being.
Stephane is described as:
- 5’8” Tall
- 165 pounds
- Light complexion
- Brown Hair
- Green eyes
- Moustache
- Slim build
RCMP says there is concern for Stephane’s well-being.
Anyone with information as to Stephane’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200 or your local police.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -