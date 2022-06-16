- Advertisement -

Chad William Pashko has been arrested without incident at a residence in Lac Ste. Anne County by Parkland RCMP with the assistance of the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team.

The arrest was made on June 15, 2022.

An arrest warrant for Chad William Pashko was issued after Cold Lake RCMP received a complaint of a shooting that injured one individual in the area of the Cold Lake First Nations. The victim suffered a gunshot-related injury.

Chad William Pashko is facing charges including:

Aggravated assault

Discharge firearm with intent.

Using firearm in the commission of an offence

Weapons possession contrary to order (x2)

Possession of a firearm when knowing it is unauthorized

Fail to comply with release order

RCMP says additional charges are pending.