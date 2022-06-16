- Advertisement -

Cold Lake has awarded $2.1 million to contract new roadway improvements throughout the community.

The annual Capital Road Improvement Program will repair and extend the life of asphalt on roads deemed to be high-priority areas.

Chief Administrative Officer Kevin Nagoya says they use a computer software that takes into account the amount of surface stress placed on each road, along with a formula to measure how fast the asphalt deteriorates.

“The program analyzes the road conditions and helps us determine which roads should receive resurfacing in order to preserve the pavement for as long as possible before it requires a much more expensive full reconstruction.”

The contract for the roadway improvements was awarded to E Construction of Cold Lake. Priority roads for 2022 include:

Park Street (Beach Avenue to 26 Street)

Delta Road (26 Street to end)

1 Avenue (Spruce Street to 23 Street)

25 Street (English Bay Road to Point West Entrance)

English Bay Road (Highway 28 to 25 Street)

5 Avenue (12 Street to Lakeridge Close)

61 Avenue (49 Street to Highway 28)

54 Avenue (49 Street to 51 Street)

53 Avenue (61 Street to End)

59 Street (47 Avenue to 48 Avenue)

22 Street (1 Avenue to 4 Avenue)

57 Street (50 Avenue to Veterans Drive)

Some underground utility work is required for two capital projects and results in the complete reconstruction of roadway surfaces. 11 Street (8 Avenue to 12 Avenue) will need it’s storm water pipes and water/sanitary replaced. 16 Avenue (6 Street to city limit) will see the replacement of water mains and service connections to the property line which will also result in a complete replacement of the roadway surface.

Both projects are expected to be finished by the end of the 2022 construction season.

Construction is underway and some road closures and detours are in effect. See current and upcoming temporary road closures at www.coldlake.com/roadclosures.

Learn more about the City’s 2022 capital projects at www.coldlake.com/projects.