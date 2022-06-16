- Advertisement -

The Hive opened its doors as Phase 1 of the youth-centered initiative was officially open in the Main Street location.

A total of 112 youth from age 14-21 entered the new space over three days to visit the Cafe, play board games, use the computers, access a fun photo booth, play giant Yahtzee and other games, and generally socialize with friends, old and new.

Comments from the teens included “It’s really great to see so many people making friends from other schools” and “this place is so cool; I am definitely coming back here.”

A grand opening event will be planned for late summer but The Hive claims there is more work to be done to open Phase 2.

