Cold Lake has announced The Trews as the music headliners for the 2022 Canada Day at Kinosoo Beach.
The band was initially set to play at the Energy Centre in February to kick off Snow Fever but was prevented from going anywhere due to covid-19.
Admission to the concert is free and will take place on the Kinosoo Beach main stage on July 1 at 8 pm.
Cold Lake has planned more Canada Day events which all can be found below:
|Time
|Event
|Location
|Details
|8:00 a.m.
|Pancake Breakfast
|Kinosoo Beach
|Presented by Cold Lake Seniors’ Society
|10:00 a.m.
|Parade begins
|Lakeshore Drive
|See parade route map
|11:00 a.m.
|Opening ceremonies
|Kinosoo Beach
|Watch for a CF18 Fly-by!
|11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Family and kids activities
|Kinosoo Beach
|Sparkle tattoos, bounce house, balloon animals, ventriloquist, magic/comedy show, axe throwing.
|11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Vendor Alley
|Kinosoo Beach
|Food, drink, craft vendors
|4:00 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|Beer Gardens
|Kinosoo Beach
|Cash only, bring ID
|6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
|Musical Entertainment
|Main Stage – Kinosoo Beach
|MainStreet Band
|8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
|Musical Headliner
|Main Stage – Kinosoo Beach
|The Trews
|10:30 p.m.
|Fireworks display
|Kinosoo Beach
