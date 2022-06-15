- Advertisement -

Cold Lake has announced The Trews as the music headliners for the 2022 Canada Day at Kinosoo Beach.

The band was initially set to play at the Energy Centre in February to kick off Snow Fever but was prevented from going anywhere due to covid-19.

Admission to the concert is free and will take place on the Kinosoo Beach main stage on July 1 at 8 pm.

Cold Lake has planned more Canada Day events which all can be found below:

Canada Day 2022 Schedule Time Event Location Details 8:00 a.m. Pancake Breakfast Kinosoo Beach Presented by Cold Lake Seniors’ Society 10:00 a.m. Parade begins Lakeshore Drive See parade route map 11:00 a.m. Opening ceremonies Kinosoo Beach Watch for a CF18 Fly-by! 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Family and kids activities Kinosoo Beach Sparkle tattoos, bounce house, balloon animals, ventriloquist, magic/comedy show, axe throwing. 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Vendor Alley Kinosoo Beach Food, drink, craft vendors 4:00 p.m. – 11 p.m. Beer Gardens Kinosoo Beach Cash only, bring ID 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Musical Entertainment Main Stage – Kinosoo Beach MainStreet Band 8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Musical Headliner Main Stage – Kinosoo Beach The Trews 10:30 p.m. Fireworks display Kinosoo Beach