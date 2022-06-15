- Advertisement -

Tyler Bendfeld and Khyler Yockey competed at the Skills Canada event from May 26 to 27 in Vancouver, B.C. and both landed on the podium.

The two Lakeland College students previously placed first in the Skills Alberta event in April.

Bendfeld, a second-year carpentry apprentice, came home from

nationals with silver and Yockey competed in aesthetics, earning bronze.

Dr. Alice Wainwright-Stewart president and CEO of Lakeland College says Skills Canada is a fantastic way to show the country the amazing work that Lakeland College students do.

“We are so proud of the effort they put in here on campus, and the hard work and dedication they display on the national stage. Congratulations to Tyler and Khyler for making us proud.”

A total of three hundred competitors participated in over 35 different trades.

Bendfeld says Skills Canada was an unreal experience. “It was an honor to represent Lakeland and to know that I can compete against people from all over Canada and do well is an amazing feeling.”

Yockey says the competition was such a life-changing experience. “It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience that wouldn’t have been possible without the overwhelming support from the staff and students at Lakeland College.”

Along with Bendfeld and Yockeythe following students also earned medals at the Skills Alberta Provincial competition:

o Judy Fast (aesthetics): Silver medal

o Karleigh MacKenzie (aesthetics): Bronze medal and safety award

o Arianna Laboucane (hairstyling): Silver medal

o Liese McIntyre (hairstyling): Safety award

Lakeland had competitors in the aesthetics, automobile technology, carpentry, hairstyling, and heavy vehicle technology categories.