- Advertisement -

Boyle RCMP and Redwater RCMP have arrested a suspect after shots were fired at a gas station.

Officials received a complaint of a male carrying a firearm on June 7 and after an investigation revealed the male suspect fired a shot at a closed gas station and left the area.

A description of the suspect and his vehicle was sent to nearby detachments.

Shortly after, Redwater RCMP found a vehicle matching the description and tried to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle tried to escape but ran out of gas within minutes and the suspect was safely arrested without further incident.

- Advertisement -

After further investigation, officials found the pickup that the suspect was driving had been stolen during the evening from Thorhild County. A search of the vehicle revealed 3 loaded firearms and 5 unloaded firearms all stolen from a residential Break and Enter on June 6, 2022 near Smoky Lake.

RCMP has charged Sonny Ray Giant of Lac La Biche, with 50 offenses including firearms offenses, possession of the stolen property, flight from police, failing to comply with release conditions, and failing to comply with weapon prohibition orders.

“This is a great example of two detachments working together to bring a quick and safe end to a dangerous situation”, says Sergeant Jeff Sehn Detachment Commander Redwater RCMP.