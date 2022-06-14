- Advertisement -

Students who missed their 2021/22 school year immunizations due to the COVID-19 pandemic have a chance to get a catch-up immunization.

Children who are currently enrolled in the upcoming 2022/2023 school year and missed a school shot in the past year are asked to attend one of the catch-up clinics.

All children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and will need to bring their Alberta Health Care card.

AHS says immunization is an important way to prevent disease and protect your child’s health and the health of those around them from vaccine-preventable diseases.

The clinics are walk-in and no appointments are nessisary.

Clinic Dates:

July 6, 20 and August 9, 10, 16 and 17, 2022

9:00 am to 3:00 pm at St. Paul Community Health Services, 5610-50 Ave, St. Paul.

The vaccines included as part of the Grade 6 school immunization program are Hepatitis B vaccine, which is important to prevent serious damage to the liver, and Human Papillomavirus vaccine, also known as HPV vaccine, which helps prevent against certain types of cancers.

The Grade 9 vaccines include a dose of dTap vaccine, which protects against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, and a dose of meningococcal vaccine, which protects against meningitis. For more information, please visit immunizealberta.ca .

AHS Public Health will provide in-school immunization services starting again this fall and will ensure that every eligible student has access to vaccines for which consent has been given.

If you are unsure if your child is due for vaccinations or have any questions, please contact Public Health at (780) 645 3396.