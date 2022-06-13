- Advertisement -

The Cold Lake Aeros will soon be looking for a new coach and GM after Corey Bricknell has announced his intention to step down from the Tier-2 Junior A team.

The team made the announcement on social media. Bricknell’s final day is June 15.

“He found success in our program in a very short period of time and made the Aeros a team to be proud of. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” said president Axel Axmann.

Harrison Fallow will be taking the role of the General Manager and Head Coach while the club looks for a new permanent replacement.

