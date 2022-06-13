- Advertisement -

Three people are facing multiple charges after a police investigation into a stolen car in Cold Lake last week. The Cold Lake RCMP says they were notified of a sighting of a stolen vehicle located in the area of 8th Ave in Cold Lake North on June 7th.

Police say during its investigation, officers located three suspects in possession of the stolen vehicle along with a firearm.

Subsequently, 32-year-old Jeremy Nahbexie, 33-year-old Trayson Nahbexie and 24-year-old Dezmond Houle, all of Cold lake, are facing numerous charges including fail to comply, careless use of a weapon, and possession of restricted/prohibited firearm without licence.