- Advertisement -

Police are asking for the public’s help in gathering more information regarding a break and entering in late May in Cold Lake.

Cold Lake RCMP received a report of a break and enter at the Cold Lake Humane Society on May 29th.

When RCMP arrived at the scene investigators found the donation box, paperwork, and medication missing.

Cold Lake RCMP is seeking assistance from the public with any information on this incident to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.

- Advertisement -