Vegreville RCMP investigate arson at local Walmart

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(Photo supplied by Philipp Berg for unsplash.com)
The Vegreville RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire at the Vegreville Walmart on Sunday. 

When the Vegreville fire department arrived at approximately 6 p.m., officials found the store had been evacuated with only minor injuries reported by employees. 

When the fire was extinguished, only minor damage was found in the seasonal BBQ area of the store. RCMP is treating this incident as arson.

Vegreville RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime or those responsible is asked to contact the Vegreville RCMP at 780-632-2155.

