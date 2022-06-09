- Advertisement -

Update: Brooke Balciunas has been located safe. The RCMP would like to thank the media and public for their assistance.

Brooke Balciunas was reported missing and Cold Lake RCMP are asking the public’s help in locating her.

The missing 14-year-old Brooke Balciunas was reported missing on June 7th.

Brooke Balciunas is described as:

5’4” tall

Approximately 108 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Medium complexion

Grey hoodie

Grey sweatpants

Newer white Van shoes

If you have any information on Brooke Balciunas’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or your local police.

- Advertisement -