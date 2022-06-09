Listen Live

UPDATE: Brooke Balciunas has been located

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(Photo supplied by Joannie Crevier for Cold Lake RCMP Detachment)
Update: Brooke Balciunas has been located safe. The RCMP would like to thank the media and public for their assistance.

 

Brooke Balciunas was reported missing and Cold Lake RCMP are asking the public’s help in locating her.

The missing 14-year-old Brooke Balciunas was reported missing on June 7th.

Brooke Balciunas is described as:

  • 5’4” tall
  • Approximately 108 lbs
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Medium complexion
  • Grey hoodie
  • Grey sweatpants
  • Newer white Van shoes
If you have any information on Brooke Balciunas’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or your local police.

