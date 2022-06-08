- Advertisement -

The Chamber of Commerce has decided to purchase a location on Main Street at 5014 50 Avenue right next to Lakeland Credit Union.

The M.D. of Bonnyville required the Chamber to move out from the Shaw House, where the Chamber had been located for 20 years.

The Executive Director of the Chamber Serina Parsons says they are truly excited to have a place to call home located close to the businesses we passionately serve.

“It was a tough decision, but once we viewed all the possibilities, this aligned with our strategic growth and priorities.”

The Chamber was worried about accessibility and will work with contractors to ensure the space is open to all.

“It was a tough yet exciting decision. This building is not perfect and currently has some accessibility issues, which is an important consideration for us; however, in relation to other available locations, this one met our needs for both space and cost.”

Shaw House bookings will be decided by the M.D. staff in the future.