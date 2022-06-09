- Advertisement -

Cold Lake RCMP has issued an arrest warrant for Chad William Pashko and asks the public to avoid contact if possible.

On April 15 one individual suffered a gunshot-related injury in the area of the Cold Lake First Nations. RCMP are looking for Pashko of Parkland County for charges including:

Aggravated assault

Discharge firearm with intent.

Using firearm in the commission of an offence

Weapons possession contrary to order (x2)

Possession of a firearm when knowing it is unauthorized

Fail to comply with release order

Pashko is described as:

Fair complexion

Brown hair

Blue eyes

5’9” tall

200 pounds

RCMP still believes Pashko is in possession of a firearm and is considered dangerous. If Pashko is seen, officials ask the public to avoid confrontation and instead report his location to the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.