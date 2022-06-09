- Advertisement -
Cold Lake RCMP has issued an arrest warrant for Chad William Pashko and asks the public to avoid contact if possible.
On April 15 one individual suffered a gunshot-related injury in the area of the Cold Lake First Nations. RCMP are looking for Pashko of Parkland County for charges including:
- Aggravated assault
- Discharge firearm with intent.
- Using firearm in the commission of an offence
- Weapons possession contrary to order (x2)
- Possession of a firearm when knowing it is unauthorized
- Fail to comply with release order
Pashko is described as:
- Fair complexion
- Brown hair
- Blue eyes
- 5’9” tall
- 200 pounds
RCMP still believes Pashko is in possession of a firearm and is considered dangerous. If Pashko is seen, officials ask the public to avoid confrontation and instead report his location to the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.
