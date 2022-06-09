Listen Live

Cold Lake RCMP has issued an arrest warrant for Chad William Pashko

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(Photo supplied by Cpl. Troy Savinkoff for Alberta RCMP Media Relations)
Cold Lake RCMP has issued an arrest warrant for Chad William Pashko and asks the public to avoid contact if possible.

On April 15 one individual suffered a gunshot-related injury in the area of the Cold Lake First Nations. RCMP are looking for Pashko of Parkland County for charges including:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Discharge firearm with intent.
  • Using firearm in the commission of an offence
  •  Weapons possession contrary to order (x2)
  • Possession of a firearm when knowing it is unauthorized
  • Fail to comply with release order

Pashko is described as:

  • Fair complexion
  • Brown hair
  • Blue eyes
  • 5’9” tall
  • 200 pounds

RCMP still believes Pashko is in possession of a firearm and is considered dangerous. If Pashko is seen, officials ask the public to avoid confrontation and instead report his location to the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.

