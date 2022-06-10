- Advertisement -

Seniors`week is coming to an end this Sunday and Alberta Health Services would like to share how seniors can stay safe and stay healthy and independent by promoting healthy activity to reduce falls.

Seniors’ Week started on June 6th and will be ending on the 12th.

Alberta Health Services warns that falls are a leading cause of injury in seniors and can cause life-limiting effects that can lead to a decrease in independence. In 2020 more than 34,000 seniors had visits to an emergency department or urgent care center.

AHS says risks of falling do increase as people age but falls are not considered a normal part of aging and there are actions to be taken to help avoid falls:

Keep Active to maintain strength and balance. Regular physical activity can help prevent injury and enhance independence, improving overall quality of life. Specifically,

Do activities that challenge strength, balance, endurance and flexibility

For those with limitations, discuss strategies for staying Active With Limited Mobility. (MyHealth.Alberta.ca)

Use supportive footwear. View The Ideal Shoe For Seniors’ Falls Prevention poster (FindingBalanceAlberta.ca)

Consider staying active with a friend/exercise partner for safety and socialization

Prevent heat-related illness by protecting yourself from the sun and drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated. Avoid strenuous activity during hot, humid hours of the day. Find more information on preventing heat-related illnesses (MyHealth.Alberta.ca)

Talk to a healthcare provider before beginning a new physical activity

Check Your Vision and ensure you have a complete annual eye exam

Allow eyes time to adjust to light and to pay attention to surroundings to help prevent falls.

Changes to vision may increase the risk of falling. Alberta Health Care covers the cost of an annual eye exam for adults aged 65 and older. Some seniors may also be eligible for limited reimbursement for prescription eyeglasses. See Vision Care for Seniors (Alberta Association of Optometrists)

Review Your Medications annually with a doctor or pharmacist.

Reduce falls in the home

Keep floors and pathways clear of furniture, cords, and clutter

Remove items you can trip over

Move furniture and electrical cords out of walking paths

Keep your home well-lit

Remove scatter rugs and mats. Use non-slip mats on slippery surfaces like bathroom floors and entranceways.

If you use a cane, replace the rubber tip when it becomes worn

Ensure you have sturdy handrails along stairways