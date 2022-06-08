- Advertisement -
27-year-old Sydney-Faye Wahsatnow was reported missing and St. Paul RCMP is looking for public assistance to locate her.
Wahsatnow was reported missing on June 1 and is believed to be in the Fort Mcmurray area. RCMP believe there is a general concern for her safety and her well-being.
Wahsatnow is described as:
- 5’5” tall
- Approximately 116 lbs
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
Officials ask anyone with information on Wahsatnow’s location to contact the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870.
