St. Paul RCMP seeking help locating Sydney-Faye Wahsatnow

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(Photo supplied by Cpl Lacey Blair for Wood Buffalo RCMP-GRC)
27-year-old Sydney-Faye Wahsatnow was reported missing and St. Paul RCMP is looking for public assistance to locate her.

Wahsatnow was reported missing on June 1 and is believed to be in the Fort Mcmurray area. RCMP believe there is a general concern for her safety and her well-being.

Wahsatnow is described as:

  • 5’5” tall
  • Approximately 116 lbs
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

Officials ask anyone with information on Wahsatnow’s location to contact the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870.

