A 20-year-old Lloydminster man is dead and a suspect has been charged following the RCMP investigation.

On June 2nd at 2:55 p.m., Bonnyville RCMP was called to a home on Kehewin Cree Nation for what officers describe as “an unknown incident.”

When they arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man whom they believed to be dead. Bonnyville RCMP secured the home and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was called in to investigate.

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Calub Finlay of Lloydminster.

As a result of the investigation, RCMP has charged 21-year-old Jermaine Jackson with second-degree murder.

Jackson was arrested and taken before a Justice where he was remanded in custody with his next court date set for June 9th at St. Paul Provincial Court.

The charges relating to this matter have not been proven in court and the police will not be releasing any further information.