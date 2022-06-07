- Advertisement -

Chanse Vigen has claimed the Victor Ringuette Memorial Championship and the 2022 Bonnyville Chuckwagon Championship.

This win comes one year after he lost the championship due to a late penalty took it away from him.

Vigen came off barrel number 3 in heat number 10 and won the championship final by 56 one-hundreds of a second over rookie driver Cruise Bensmiller. Chance Flad finished in third place in the championship final with Wade Salmond crossing the finish line third but placing last from a false start.

This was the first time appearing in a championship final for Cruise Bensmiller, Chance Flad, and Wade Salmond.

Brad McMann claimed the fastest time of the afternoon and won his first day money on the WPCA Pro Tour with a 1:18.00 which was 21 one-hundreds of a second faster than Chanse Vigen who placed second for the day. Kris Molle was third, Cruise Bensmiller fourth, with Cody Ridsdale filling out the top five times on the final day of competition.

The WPCA Pro Tour will take a break for one week and then start back up for the Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede starting Thursday, June 16 to Sunday, June 19.