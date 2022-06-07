- Advertisement -

4 Wing Cold Lake has a new Commander as Colonel Dave Turenne accepted his new position during a ceremony held at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake.

Colonel Dave Turenne is the 31st Wing Commander to take command of 4 Wing Cold Lake. Previously he served in a variety of command, flying, and staff roles throughout his career, most recently serving as the J7 Deputy Director at NORAD and USNORTHCOM Headquarters in Colorado Springs.

This is not the first time Turenne has been posted in Cold Lake but it is his first Wing Command position.

The Outgoing 4 Wing Commander, Brigadier-General Dave Moar says it was an honour to have led 4 Wing during the last three years.

“Despite being Canada’s busiest operational Wing with a number of challenging mandates, our outstanding team has never failed to succeed. We have a Wing of exceptional people, all of whom I will miss dearly.”

Brigadier-General Moar spent three years as 4 Wing Commander and is now taking on a new challenge and deploying under Operation FOUNDATION as the Director of the Combined Aerospace Operations Centre (CAOC) Qatar.

The Wing Change of Command ceremony was presided over by the Commander of 1 Canadian Air Division in Winnipeg, Major-General Eric Kenny.

Colonel Dave Turenne says he is very excited to assume his new role as Commander.

“The 4 Wing Defence team’s dedication to mission accomplishment has always impressed me. I truly appreciate the opportunity to return to Cold Lake and serve as the 4 Wing Commander.”

Friends, family, Defence Team members and dignitaries were all in attendance for Friday’s ceremony.