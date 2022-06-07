- Advertisement -

The Bonnyville Pontiacs are excited to announce Brad Flynn as the new Head Coach for the team.

Flynn is a 37-year-old man who came to the Lakeland from New Glasgow, Nova Scotia and worked as an assistant coach in the QMJHL, WHL, and the OHL. A three-year contract was signed.

“I am very excited. Everything I’ve heard about Bonnyville and the Pontiacs has been extremely positive. I’m looking forward to getting back to Alberta and getting ready for the season,” said Flynn.

“I want to build upon the strong foundation here and help build a consistently competitive program. I also want to assist players in their development to help them reach their hockey goals,” he added.

Flynn acted as an assistant coach for the Red Deer Rebels through 2018-2021 and then last season, Flynn was an associate coach with the Saginaw Spirit.

Associate General Managers Neil Langridge and Chad Nelson said the search for a proper fit for the position was “extensive” and “exhaustive.”

“It was a very exhaustive process to find the next head coach of the Bonnyville Pontiacs, which the Board of Directors entrusted Chad [Nelson] and myself to make sure we found our ideal candidate,” said Langridge.

During the six-week period of interviews, both Langridge and Nelson say Flynn stood out.

“Brad not only brings a wealth of knowledge from his experience but also an extensive hockey network at all levels. Through speaking with all of his references, they all mentioned that his work ethic will be unmatched, which speaks volumes about his character and passion for the game. He will provide a ton of youthful exuberance to the players and staff which Pontiac fans will notice from day one.”

Nelson echoed those sentiments saying that Flynn will be a sure fit into the club.

“It didn’t take long in the interview and follow-up process to know Brad would be the right fit for the community, the players, and the organization moving forward. He has a wealth of experience with connections throughout the hockey world, but also a youthful energy and a creative mindset that will help enhance our player development,” said Nelson.

Brad Flynn will take the reins as Head Coach when the 2022-23 Alberta Junior Hockey League season begins. Flynn is the 10th head coach in the 31-year history of the franchise.