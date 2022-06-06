- Advertisement -

Bonnyville RCMP made one arrest after the suspect assaulted two people and put them in hospital.

A woman and her boyfriend reported being assaulted on May 29th at 2:00 AM in Kehewin.

When officials attended the scene RCMP located and arrested the suspect. The two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 31-year-old male from Kehewin has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm and Assault. He has been brought before a Justice of the Peace who released him and set his court date for June 28th.

