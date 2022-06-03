- Advertisement -

Bruce Greengrass has been appointed as the new Assistant Principal of Northern Lights Outreach Schools for the 2022-2023 school year.

Superintendent Rick Cusson says Bruce has always been focused on finding ways to connect with students and build relationships with families to ensure students are supported in their learning journeys.

“This is an important piece of the work our high schools do to ensure students complete high school and progress to post-secondary education or into the workforce.”

Mr. Greengrass was brought on to an expanded administration team for Bonnyville Centralized High School when the school was undergoing a major modernization. Now the project has finished and the school administration has gone back to a two-person team.

- Advertisement -

“I am excited to join the Outreach team and be a part of their great work supporting student success,” said Mr. Greengrass.