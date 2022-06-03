- Advertisement -

At the May 24th City Council meeting council voted in favour of an amendment to the seniors property tax rebate.

The amendment will expand the Seniors’ Homeowner Rebate Policy eligibility and standardize the payments.

This rebate is open to seniors who own their homes and are eligible for the Alberta Government Seniors Monthly Cash Benefit Program.

Before the policy amendment, seniors who applied for the program would receive a tax rebate if their tax bill went up by more than $5 year over year, with each rebate being calculated individually.

Only 21 residents have made use of the program since 2015.

With the new amendment, all seniors who are eligible for the Alberta Government Seniors Monthly Cash Benefit Program and own their homes are eligible to apply and receive a $100 rebate. This is regardless of whether the tax bill increased or not. This rebate can only be applied once per household and seniors will need to submit an annual application if they want to receive the rebate.

Mayor of Cold Lake Craig Copeland says these changes will allow more seniors to take advantage of the program

“These are residents who helped build our community and our province and are living on a fixed income that is sensitive to a rise in costs. Any help we can provide, we should, and we are endeavoring to provide that help with a program that is streamlined and easy to access.”

The application form is posted on the City website.