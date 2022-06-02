- Advertisement -

The NLPS Board of Trustees has opened the gates to nominations for its 2022 Friends of Education Awards.

This award was introduced in 2010 to recognize individuals and organizations that make special contributions to education in Northern Lights Public Schools. The contributions can be either at more than one school or for a significant time frame.

The Board of Trustees asks staff, students, parents, and the public to nominate people they feel are deserving of the award. At least three recipients receive recognition through the award as a committee reviews the nominations. One award will be given to each geographical area in Cold Lake, Bonnyville, and Lac La Biche.

A nomination form can be filled out by following the link here.

The last day someone can submit a nomination is June 17, 2022.

This is the 12th year the awards will be presented.