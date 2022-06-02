- Advertisement -

Both surgeries and obstetrical services can resume at Bonnyville Health Centre as of this morning.

A water leak back in April forced the facility’s operating rooms to close temporarily but now everything is all fixed up.

All surgeries that were scheduled while the repairs were underway were contracted to reschedule the procedures.

Shelly Franklin the Site Administrator for the Bonnyville Health Centre says they are thankful for the Zone partners and the community for their patience.

“We are grateful to our staff and contractors who worked so diligently to restore our facility and ensure safe patient care.”

Franklin says they received a lot of support while they worked to repair areas impacted by the water leak.