Darlene Powder has been reported missing and Bonnyville RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating her.

Darlene Powder was last seen in her residence in Bonnyville on May 20, 2022.

Powder is described as:

Medium coloured skin

5’4 and approximately 160 lbs

Medium build

Grey hair

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Darlene is asked to contact the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200.