- Advertisement -

Anthony Bilodeau and Roger Bilodeau have both been convicted of the shooting deaths of two Métis hunters yesterday as their nearly two-week trial has come to an end.

Métis Nation of Alberta released a statement saying they are relieved with the outcome as now the deaths are confirmed as homicides.

“This case was a stark illustration of the discrimination and contempt experienced by many of our citizens, especially in that area of the province.”

The statement says they have taken solace that the legal system worked this time to acknowledge the gross injustices and racism experienced by our citizens.

- Advertisement -

The shootings took place in March of 2020 on a rural road. Jake Sansom was shot once in the chest and Maurice Cardinal was shot three times in the shoulder.

The Métis Nation of Alberta was established in 1928 with the goal of protecting safety, health, and wellbeing and advocating for the interests of Alberta Métis based on Métis rights, including, the right to self-determination and self-government.

“We thank all of our supporters for Jake Sansom and Morris Cardinal, who were determined to not allow such heinous crimes and extreme racism to be discounted. As the representative of the Metis Nation within Alberta, we will continue to work against undeserved attitudes and racism against our citizens.”

In June 2019, the MNA and the Government of Canada signed the Métis Government Recognition and Self-Government Agreement, which recognizes the Métis Nation within Alberta’s inherent right to self-government.