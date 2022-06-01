- Advertisement -

On May 13 a residence on Churchill Drive reported a broken window and a glass bottle on the driveway. RCMP is asking for help identifying those responsible.

When Lac La Biche RCMP arrived at the home they found a broken liquor bottle with a rag on the top of the driveway. A window was also broken and a similar bottle was found inside the house. There were some minor scorch marks found but no fire was started.

Luckily no one was harmed as the house was unoccupied at the time of the occurrence.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information in relation to this incident or identifying those responsible is asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500 or your local police.