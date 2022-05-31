- Advertisement -

An Alberta father and son have been convicted of the shooting deaths of two Métis hunters.

Their nearly two-week trial focused on the night of March 27, 2020, when Jacob Sansom and Morris Cardinal were shot and killed just north of Glendon.

Anthony Bilodeau has been convicted of second-degree murder for the death of Maurice Cardinal and manslaughter for the death of Jacob Sansom. Anthony’s father Roger Bilodeau has been found guilty of manslaughter in both deaths.

The father and son’s lawyer argued the pair was acting in self-defense but Toronto Star’s Kieran Leavitt reports the Crown prosecutors argued that the two men had an intent to kill because the pair believed the hunters were thieves.

Sansom and Cardinal were both chased off Bilodeau’s property by Roger in a vehicle. The chase ended at a rural road in the Glendon area where the father proceeded to call Anthony and told him to come and bring a gun.

Surveillance cameras caught video from the area showing Cardinal and Sansom being shot and the Bilodeau’s leaving the scene.

OkotoksToday’s Darlene Casten says the presiding judge has scheduled the Bilodeaus for sentencing on June 17th. Any charge of second-degree murder mandates a life sentence with a minimum period of parole ineligibility of 10 years.