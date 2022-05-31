- Advertisement -

ATCO Electricity tweeted out this morning that parts of the Bonnyville Beach area have been experiencing a power outage today. Crews are on scene and hope to get the power-up and running again today by 4

ATCO says the power outage was caused by a motor vehicle accident this morning. The accident caused a tree to fall on a power line that sparked a small fire. The ACTO outage map says the power had gone out at 10:27 AM but ATCO tweeted out the announcement at 11:32 AM this morning.

Crews are currently working to get the power back up and running by 4 o’clock today.

If you find yourself in the middle of a power outage ATCO Electricity has given some tips on what to do in a power outage.

Is the outage limited to your home? Check your main electrical panel and breaker to make sure it wasn’t a blown fuse.

Check our outage map to see if the outage has been reported.

Turn off or unplug appliances or equipment to minimize the risk of a fire when power comes back on and protect your equipment from any power surges.

Preserve heat, where possible. Close blinds and drapes and avoid doors to keep heat from escaping.

ATCO says any house affected by the power outage should check through their freezer just in case something went bad.

Country 99 will have updates on when the power is back up and running.