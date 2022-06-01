- Advertisement -

St. Paul Education announced the appointments of two new principals of local schools on Friday.

Andrea Austin will be the new principal at Racette School and Danielle Eriksen will be the new principal at New Myrnam School/Myrnam Outreach and Home Education Centre.

Eriksen currently works as a high school chemistry and biology teacher at New Myrnam School and Austin is the principal at St. Paul Alternate Education Centre.

Both women will be assuming their new roles at the start of the 2022-23 school year.

