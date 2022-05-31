- Advertisement -

Cold Lake will see more personal aircraft flying over Cold Lake as part of the Air tour.

On Saturday, June 4, the Alberta Air Tour will make a stop at the Cold Lake Regional Airport bringing over 40 aircraft from across Alberta. Aerobatic, fighter, and racing planes will all be included in the tour.

“This tour gives us a chance to showcase our community to the rest of the aviation world,” said Mayor Craig Copeland.

The public is invited out to watch the aircraft as they land and take off.

Landing time is between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. with their departure sometime between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The parked aircrafts will be off-limits to the public.

“It’s going to be a real treat to see these aircraft coming into our community,” said Copeland. “We’re honored to have been chosen as a stop on the 2022 tour.”

Anyone who wants to attend the event is asked to bring their own water and snacks as there will be no public concession available.