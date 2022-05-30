- Advertisement -

Cold Lake has given $85,000 to a new proposed venue that will be used as a performing arts theatre in Bonnyville.

This theatre will serve the whole of the Lakeland.

This theatre will be developed by the Clayton Bellamy Foundation for the Arts which is a non-profit organization founded by singer-songwriter and Bonnyville native Clayton Bellamy in 2021.

The foundation presented its business plan on May 10th to City Council.

Mayor of Cold Lake Craig Copeland says the Lakeland currently does not have anywhere for local musicians and theatre groups to showcase their skills.

“There are plans to eventually build a performing arts venue at the Energy Centre, but that project is still several years away, and it would likely come after the proposed aquatic centre is built at the Energy Centre. In the meantime, this new theatre will provide a place for the current generation of actors and musicians to improve their skills and perform, while giving our residents a new option for family entertainment through live concerts, recitals and performances.”

The venue is planned to seat 300 people and cost around $1.02 million and be placed on the site of the former Lyle Victor Albert Centre. The construction and operation of the facility will be very similar to the Mac Lab Theatre which is a similar school/performing arts theatre in Leduc.

“Council recognizes this is a large sum of money to commit to a facility that is being built in another municipality, but we feel it will be a great benefit to our residents and will help drive the music and performing arts scene all across the Lakeland,” said Copeland.

The City’s $85,000 commitment comes with the stipulation that construction must begin within two years.