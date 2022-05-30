- Advertisement -

Bonnyville RCMP received a report of a suspicious 2000 dark green Chevrolet pickup stealing fuel on May 22 at 12:30 PM.

The report said the truck was driving on Range Road 455 and Township Road 604 in the MD of Bonnyville the previous day.

Officials proceeded to patrol the area and found the truck matching the description. When approached the man inside the truck provided a false name and fled in the truck.

After some investigations, the suspect was identified and an arrest warrant for the 32-year-old male from Bonnyville for Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Obstructing a Police Officer has been issued.

