Two Lakeland College projects have been given additional funding from the Government of Alberta through Alberta Innovates.

President and CEO of the College says Dr. Alice Wainwright-Stewart says she is so pleased that Alberta Innovates recognizes and chooses to invest in the important work they are doing.

“Lakeland’s agricultural research is a critical part of what we offer to our region and province. Our research team is creating paths for increased productivity and sustainability with the work they do and the partnerships cultivated.”

The funds are part of the Smart Agriculture and Food Digitization and Automation Challenge (SAFDAC), which has given a total of $3.19 million to 10 new smart-ag and food projects. Lakeland College received a sum of $497,600 split between both programs.

Lakeland researcher Dr. Susan Markus’ project investigating the use of handheld devices for automatic blood analysis to monitor sheep pregnancy and predict litter size was awarded $145,000.

Dr. Yuri Montanholi’s project optimizing non- contact sensing technologies to enhance sustainability of bison farming was awarded $345,081.