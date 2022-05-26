- Advertisement -

Cold Lake Sailing Association has struck a deal with Cold Lake City Council to store two sea cans on the beach.

The Council heard from the association about their future plans during the council meeting delegation and asked the administration to help the group find a suitable location to store their equipment.

Mayor Craig Copeland says the association has big plans and council wanted to support them

“We hope that the location we’ve arrived at gives the club a visible location to provide lessons while keeping their assets and equipment safe when not in use. We feel that a chance for our youth to learn to sail while being visible to users of Kinosoo Beach will give the association the exposure they need to grow. The Cold Lake Sailing Association is a passionate group with a great vision for its future and we hope that this start will prove to the be foundation they need to build upon.”

A license agreement with the Cold Lake Sailing Association has been passed to give the association permission to place the boats next to the water treatment building and the treed area on the west side of the beach.

This location was selected so the public has a minimal view of the structures and the effect that the temporary storage shelters will have on the aesthetics of the area.

Council passed a motion to enter into a license agreement with the Cold Lake Sailing Association to place two sea cans on the beach for storage.

Copeland says it’s important to note that this is a starting point for the association.

“It will give them the chance to launch their classes and build for their future while providing a service that families throughout the region can enjoy. It’s another great way to enjoy our community’s greatest asset.”

The placement of the equitment is subject to the sailing association securing a development permit once the lease agreement has been signed.