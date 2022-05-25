- Advertisement -

Dan Small has been appointed as the County’s permanent chief administrative officer during the Regular Council Meeting.

The CAO is the Council’s only employee and carries out their direction and leads Lac La Biche County’s administration.

Small comes into the position with over ten years of senior leadership experience in the Lac La Biche County in many fields including:

finance

grants

land-use planning areas

led County efforts to become a specialized municipality in 2018.

Mayor Paul Reutov says they were impressed with Small’s leadership when he took on the Acting CAO role and how involved with the community he was.

- Advertisement -

“Small has played an active part in Lac La Biche County’s growth over the last few years, and we’re confident in his ability to carry out Council’s ambitious new vision and strategic goals.”

Small has been acting as CAO of Lac La Biche County since January 2022.

“Lac La Biche County is a shining example of innovative local government and is gradually being looked upon as a leader in Alberta,” says Dan Small, CAO. “I’m looking forward to continuing to implement Council’s strategic direction in collaboration with our communities, my colleagues, and the public.”

Small begins his new position starting May 24, 2022.